World
Africa
Opinion
Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists

31 July 2023 8:53 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Hillbrow
Forensic pathology services
gauteng department of health
mortuary

The acting CEO of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services said the provincial Department of Health was allocated a budget to hire seven new pathologists for the Hillbrow Mortuary and vowed it would not perform no less than 16 daily autopsies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said it's working tirelessly to address the shortage of pathologists at the Hillbrow Mortuary in Johannesburg.

The shortage caused a backlog in the completion of autopsies, resulting in extensive delays in the release of bodies for burial.

Sources at the mortuary told Eyewitness News that there were times when there was only one pathologist on duty.

READ: Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers

But Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services acting CEO Thembalethu Mpahlaza said the department was allocated a budget to recruit seven new pathologists for the mortuary.

He said they would add on to the nine doctors recruited to perform autopsies.

Mpahlaza said in efforts to address the backlog of autopsies at the Hillbrow Mortuary, the department would perform no less than 16 autopsies per day.

“We are having backlogs because we don’t have enough doctors. It’s a matter of how we plan our daily operations to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Despite the shortage of pathologists, he said there were other factors leading to delays in the release of bodies for burial.

“We don’t just grab the bodies. Those bodies are referred to us by the police for the purpose of their investigation. Some may take just a day, some might take more than seven days, and some more than a month.”

He added this only applied to patients who died due to unnatural causes.


This article first appeared on EWN : Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists




