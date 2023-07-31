[LISTEN] Buy or build a home? A realtor explains the cheaper option
Buy or build a home?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Group about the cost-effective option.
Listen to the conversation below.
When it comes to buying a new home, there are a number of options available, especially when your goal is to be cost-effective. But each choice will have their advantages and disadvantages.
Over the last 11 months, there's been constant increases in the interest rate which affected the accessibility of home-ownership for most South Africans.
Some people opted to build homes as they move toward slower lifestyles living in rural areas, reports Smee.
But building homes will also cost you.
There's been a 20% increase in building materials over the last few years due to inflation and supply and demand.Grant Smee, Managing Director - Only Realty Group
Smee says, when it comes to building homes, the advantages are:
1) Building off-plan homes is taking off and offers the best of both worlds where you limit costs by getting a fixed price from the developer as they take the risk from the build.
2) De-risking yourself can be more economical as they build multiple homes at the same time.
3) You don't pay transit duty on building off-plan homes.
Smee says the "buyers market is fairly healthy where prices are right." There's been an increase in buying luxury homes from the Atlantic Sea Board area to affordable homes in other areas, says Smee.
Overall, the buyers and builders market is alive while most are looking for the most cost-effective option (and area) to suit their budget.
Listen to the full conversation below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Buy or build a home? A realtor explains the cheaper option
