Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers to cross-examine cellphone analyst





JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will have a go at cross-examining cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn as proceedings resume on Monday morning.

The trial is in its third week since it started afresh with the State already calling four witnesses to the stand.

Steyn - who is the latest witness - testified that one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa called his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo months before the murder.

Steyn’s bombshell testimony is now expected to be under close scrutiny.

His testimony, for the first time, linked Kelly Khumalo to one of the accused of having a hand in the murder of Meyiwa.

But not only did Steyn link Khumalo to accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, he also previously told the court that there were phone exchanges between Khumalo and a number registered to accused number one, Muzi Sibiya.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pressed Steyn on his testimony.

“The linkage, when does it start between the numbers belonging to Kelly Khumalo and the number belonging to accused one? The linkage does it start before 26 October or after?” he asked.

Steyn responded by saying it was after 26 October.

He was roped in to look at the cellphone records of the people in the house the night the footballer was shot in what’s believed to have been a home invasion.

While the information Steyn gathered didn’t include the cellphone records of the accused, their cellphone numbers were verified using other data sources.

The shocking revelations made in court last week have again fuelled speculation that Meyiwa’s murder was more than a robbery gone wrong.

