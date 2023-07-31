'Husband of the year' plants 1.2M sunflowers for wife on their 50th anniversary
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including Lee Wilson's romantic wedding anniversary gift that's got the internet dubbing him, "husband of the year."
Traditionally, the carnation is the flower of a first wedding anniversary... so what do you do to celebrate 50 years together? Lee Wilson is going viral for his anniversary gift, reports Gilchrist.
Lee Wilson is a farmer in Kansas in the United States of America who planted 1.2 million sunflowers over 80 acres of land to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Rene.
The gift is dubbed thoughtful and romantic since the sunflowers were planted earlier this year to bloom right in time for the couple's anniversary which was celebrated over the weekend.
Watch the celebration below posted by BBC.com.
Wilson's wife says, the gift "is very special and couldn't have been more perfect."
Gilchrist also reports that the field has also become quite the tourist attraction since its marvelous bloom.
Ah, Miley Cyrus was right, we can buy ourselves flowers but isn't it nice when 1.2 million of them gets planted for us too?
