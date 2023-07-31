'Real cannot be threatened': Tweeps react to MacG's marriage proposal
JOHANNESURG – Controversial podcast host Macgyver Mukwevho, also known as MacG, celebrated reaching one million subscribers by popping the all-important question to his longtime girlfriend Naledi Monamodi.
In the moments leading up to the proposal, MacG gushed over Naledi in a video circulating on social media. In his speech, he spoke about the love and support she had given him throughout the years.
Addressing the people present, he said: “Before all of this happened, there was a lady by my side, who stood next to me and told me ‘Baby, you can do this!’. She told me baby, there’s no one else who can do this.”
He said even when he was broke, Naledi was his cheerleader, and encouraged him to aim high.
MacG made the proposal official by getting down on one knee.
“But because tonight, everybody I love is here… Naledi Monamodi, will you please spend the rest of your life with me?” he asked.
Naledi was spotted heading to the side of the stage to collect herself after being clearly surprised. She approached the podcaster and responded: "Yes!", after receiving encouragement from the audience of listeners, and their son.
HAPPENING NOW:' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 30, 2023
MacG proposes to Naledi …and she says yes!!!
And the chillers approve !!!!!#PodcastAndChill #RoadTo1Million pic.twitter.com/5L2fnYnOhQ
This was such a beautiful moment to witness ! Congratulations you two' Mosa (@Mosajess) July 31, 2023
🎊❤️ #MacG #Naledi #PodcastAndChill #RoadTo1Million pic.twitter.com/OertQVioBi
MacG proposes live on stage' Esq. (@politepal) July 30, 2023
Congratulations @MacGUnleashed #MacG #PodcastAndChill #RoadTo1Million pic.twitter.com/SXpiZV8wt7
The little boy is more happier 🤩🤩🤩😍😍History was made Neledi the queen of Chillers of all the time ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥❤️❤️ congratulations to you Aousi #macg MacG #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/drka4wmzdB' sgubhu (@DJSABZERO1) July 30, 2023
Chillers finally got to see Naledi… and there’s a wedding coming up. I’m happy for MacG #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/GUZivM2kYN' m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) July 31, 2023
Congratulations My Nale and MacG ❤❤❤' Zukie Money💸💳 (@ZukieSimtha) July 30, 2023
