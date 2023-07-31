Streaming issues? Report here
Extreme weather conditions in Russia and Canada claiming the lives of many

31 July 2023 11:34 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Strong winds
The World View
Canada wildfires

[WATCH] An evacuation order has been issued for Canada's worst wildfire, while ten die in Russia's extreme winds.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:13).

Ten have died, including three children after high winds made its way through central Russia.

As a result of the strong winds, a large number of trees fell onto a campsite where the group was situated.

According to reports, Russia's investigative committee has opened up a criminal case to determine whether the deaths were as a result of the weather or if unsafe services were provided by the park's management company.

On the other side of the world, wildfires continue to cause havoc in Canada while the country faces its worst wildfire season recorded.

As it stands, Canadian wildfires have burned about 30 million acres of land.

An evacuation order has been issued for a western Canadian town as an "out-of-control" wildfire dubbed as 'Eagle Bluff' makes its way from the border of Washington.

RELATED: Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

RELATED: (WATCH) 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires

30 million acres of land, which is more than the land area of Cuba...that's a lot!

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from World

FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast

31 July 2023 10:53 AM

At least 44 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bombing attack in Pakistan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades

28 July 2023 3:08 PM

Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit?

28 July 2023 12:37 PM

The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

28 July 2023 9:54 AM

UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty

27 July 2023 2:01 PM

Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © maimento/123rf.com

Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on

27 July 2023 11:22 AM

Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him

27 July 2023 9:19 AM

Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence. Wikimedia Commons: The Presidential Press and Information Office

Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group

26 July 2023 11:19 AM

Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: China's former foreign minister Qin Gang. Picture: Wikimedia commons

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month

26 July 2023 9:22 AM

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Devastating Wildfires In Greece / Twitter: @sirajnoorani

[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands

25 July 2023 12:02 PM

If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum wants amnesty for people arrested due to 'ludicrous' lockdown laws

Local

Instead of saving, more people try their luck with online gambling - survey

Lifestyle

Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Spar Proteas back on track against Trinidad and Tobago

31 July 2023 11:33 PM

WATCH: 'We need to flush them out of their holes' - Cele to Riverlea residents

31 July 2023 11:12 PM

Secretary to Parliament says safety challenges delaying restoration of buildings

31 July 2023 7:59 PM

