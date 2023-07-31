Streaming issues? Report here
World

44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast

31 July 2023 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pakistan suicide bomber
Suicide bombings
Suicide bomb

At least 44 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bombing attack in Pakistan.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Roughly 200 people have reportedly been injured and more than 40 dead after a bomb blast in Pakistan’s north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This attack is said to have been targeting a political gathering for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party.

Gilchrist says this has happened ahead of an election in Pakistan.

Is there a clue to that?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Following this there have been calls for blood donations as fifteen people are in critical condition.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police are unsure who is behind it.

FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay
FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

We await with interest because it is a worry alright.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




