[UPDATE] Sailor and dog duo who were stranded in Pacific Ocean reunite
An Australian sailor-adventurer and a pup who he rescued from Mexico from another adventure were rescued after being lost at sea for about two months.
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who has an update about this story. (Skip to 10:00)
If there was ever an example of man's best friend, it would be this Bella and sailor-adventurer, Tim Shaddock.
Tim Shaddock (54) and his dog Bella were sailing from Mexico towards French Polynesia when a storm damaged their boat and all their electronics, leaving them stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
The two were stranded for nearly two months and survived on only raw fish and rainwater until they were rescued by helicopter after a fishing trawler spotted them about two weeks ago.
Watch the moment of rescue below.
RELATED: Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea
What happened next? Friedman says that Shaddock spoke to 'The Sunday Times' and "unfortunately" reported that after their rescue, Shaddock decided to give Bella up for adoption to avoid further endangering her.
The skipper who helped save the duo re-homed Bella, "leaving her in good hands."
One week after their rescue and before Shaddock heads off to his next jungle adventure, he and Bella reunited again.
Shaddock says that Bella recognised him immediately and remains as the saying goes, man's best friend.
Shaddock also says Bella helped keep him "calm out there."
I'm so happy to have seen my dog again. She's still as lively as ever. She’s a remarkable animal. You wouldn’t believe how well she managed out there. When we were rescued, all the crew commented on how fit she still looked, especially compared to me.Tim Shaddock, Sailor
Friedman agrees and says that Bella is "looking beautiful."
We're so glad this story had a good outcome for both of them.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [UPDATE] Sailor and dog duo who were stranded in Pacific Ocean reunite
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=717310916869370&set=a.225474596053007&type=3&ref=embed_post
