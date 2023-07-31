Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 6:13).
An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Google has predicted which 10 jobs are most at risk of being impacted by AI and which ones are safe.
RELATED: THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years
RELATED: AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
RELATED: Can AI be trusted? Here’s why you'd better think twice
Top 10 jobs at risk of being replaced by AI
1. Data entry clerks
2. Customer service representatives
3. Truck Drivers
4. Telemarketers
5. Accountants
6. Legal assistants
7. Web developers
8. Translators
9. Graphic designers
10. Factory workers
The chatbot believes the job most at risk is data entry clerks as AI-powered software will be able to perform tasks such as updating databases and entering customer information into a database with ease.
Top 10 jobs that do not run the risk of being replaced by AI
1. Teachers
2. Healthcare workers
3. Artists
4. Entrepreneurs
5. Sales people
6. Clergy
7. Lawyers
8. Human resources professionals
9. Customer service managers
10. Creative directors
What makes these jobs special? Well, integral human interaction is critical to complete the role efficiently, which a robot would otherwise not be able to do.
Obviously this is not an absolute list.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artificial_Intelligence_%26_AI_%26_Machine_Learning_-_30212411048.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Understanding shame: 'Words are powerful in shaping who we become'
Clinical psychologist breaks down where shame stems from and how it influences our future.Read More
Is your child anxious and clingy? Eggshell parenting might be the reason
When parents have regular outbursts or inconsistent behaviour it can cause their children to walk on eggshells around them.Read More
[LISTEN] Ever had a song stuck in your head for days? Here's why earworms happen
Chantal Kassuto, an audiologist speaks about earworms, why they happen and how you can shake them.Read More
Get to know yourself through meditation with the 21-Day Presence Practice
Looking for an energy boost that will leave you feeling more efficient and less stressed? The 21-day practice might be for you.Read More
[WATCH] Is it okay to lose your temper? Former Man U boss shares different view
Is it okay to lose your temper for the right reasons?Read More
[WATCH] EISH!! GloRilla's team recovers her glasses after gifting them to a fan
Have you ever received a gift from someone and then had to return it?Read More
[UPDATE] Sailor and dog duo who were stranded in Pacific Ocean reunite
Tim Shaddock and Bella were stranded in the Pacific Ocean for two months. Here's what they've been up to since their rescue.Read More
Instead of saving, more people try their luck with online gambling - survey
Old Mutual says more South Africans are hoping Lady Luck can help them make ends meet, noting an uptake in online gambling.Read More
'Husband of the year' plants 1.2M sunflowers for wife on their 50th anniversary
Husband Lee Wilson is proving that it's nice when someone else gives us flowers (even though we can also buy them ourselves).Read More
More from Business
How exactly do sports agents make money, and is it a financially viable career?
Chris Cardoso explains exactly what goes into being a successful sports agent in South Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Are you a vlogger? Fujifilm's X-S20 camera is the equipment you need
Designed for videographers and vloggers, this camera does not come cheap, costing in the region of R22,000.Read More
Inflation, blackouts and brain drain leads to massive domestic worker job losses
These are just some of the findings of the latest SweepSouth report, looking into the livelihoods of South Africa's domestic workers.Read More
Takealot ordered to run its retail & marketplace divisions independently
The Competition Commission has found that Takealot’s 'hybrid platform model' has led to a conflict of interest.Read More
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health
How do we reduce anxiety about money?Read More
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.Read More