Jamali celebrates 20 years in music this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jamali group member, Jacky Carpede ahead of the group’s 20th anniversary celebration.
What started out as a talent search on 'Coca-Cola Popstars' has turned into a 20-year-long career for South African girl group, Jamali.
That’s right, Love Me for Me singers Liesl Penniken, Mariechan Luiters, and Jacky Carpede are celebrating two decades in the industry.
To commemorate the occasion, the group will be having a massive celebration with fans this weekend, 5 August, at the State Theatre in Pretoria.
For us [20 years] is a huge milestone, but for our fans, this is more of a ‘thank you’. We have appreciated their love and support through the years… playing our music is keeping us part of their lives.Jacky Carpede, group member – Jamali
The State Theatre is a particularly special location as it holds great sentimental value to the group, says Carpede.
There are lots of memories we’ll be reliving, we want to see everybody have a good time. This one is truly, truly special.Jacky Carpede, group member – Jamali
Tickers are still available on Webtickets here.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
More from Entertainment
Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!
'Into the Uncut Grass' is set to hit shelves on 31 October.Read More
[WATCH] Cardi B goois mic at audience member who threw a drink at her on stage
Cardi B had a wet a$$ something after being thrown with water during a performance.Read More
Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA
Limpopo-born singing star Makhadzi is the latest contestant to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa.Read More
Thousands raised for celebs' beloved charities on Deal or No Deal SA
Five local celebrities showed what they are made of as they took on the Banker and raised money for charity.Read More
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off.Read More
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.Read More
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More