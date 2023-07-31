Jamali celebrates 20 years in music this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jamali group member, Jacky Carpede ahead of the group’s 20th anniversary celebration.

What started out as a talent search on 'Coca-Cola Popstars' has turned into a 20-year-long career for South African girl group, Jamali.

That’s right, Love Me for Me singers Liesl Penniken, Mariechan Luiters, and Jacky Carpede are celebrating two decades in the industry.

To commemorate the occasion, the group will be having a massive celebration with fans this weekend, 5 August, at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

For us [20 years] is a huge milestone, but for our fans, this is more of a ‘thank you’. We have appreciated their love and support through the years… playing our music is keeping us part of their lives. Jacky Carpede, group member – Jamali

The State Theatre is a particularly special location as it holds great sentimental value to the group, says Carpede.

There are lots of memories we’ll be reliving, we want to see everybody have a good time. This one is truly, truly special. Jacky Carpede, group member – Jamali

Tickers are still available on Webtickets here.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.