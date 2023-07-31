[WATCH] EISH!! GloRilla's team recovers her glasses after gifting them to a fan
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A fan had to return a pair of glasses after they were thrown by American rapper, GloRilla.
GloRilla was performing at the day-two Rolling Loud Miami event when she tossed her glasses at the fan.
It was a short-lived experience after her team got off the stage, approached the fan, and pleaded with him to return them.
Glorilla threw her sunglasses to a fan at Rolling Loud Miami and her team went in the crowd to get them back. pic.twitter.com/0tYZjLyD7e' Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Understanding shame: 'Words are powerful in shaping who we become'
Clinical psychologist breaks down where shame stems from and how it influences our future.Read More
Is your child anxious and clingy? Eggshell parenting might be the reason
When parents have regular outbursts or inconsistent behaviour it can cause their children to walk on eggshells around them.Read More
[LISTEN] Ever had a song stuck in your head for days? Here's why earworms happen
Chantal Kassuto, an audiologist speaks about earworms, why they happen and how you can shake them.Read More
Get to know yourself through meditation with the 21-Day Presence Practice
Looking for an energy boost that will leave you feeling more efficient and less stressed? The 21-day practice might be for you.Read More
[WATCH] Is it okay to lose your temper? Former Man U boss shares different view
Is it okay to lose your temper for the right reasons?Read More
[UPDATE] Sailor and dog duo who were stranded in Pacific Ocean reunite
Tim Shaddock and Bella were stranded in the Pacific Ocean for two months. Here's what they've been up to since their rescue.Read More
Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Artificial intelligence is taking over, but not to worry, here are the jobs that are 'safe'.Read More
Instead of saving, more people try their luck with online gambling - survey
Old Mutual says more South Africans are hoping Lady Luck can help them make ends meet, noting an uptake in online gambling.Read More
'Husband of the year' plants 1.2M sunflowers for wife on their 50th anniversary
Husband Lee Wilson is proving that it's nice when someone else gives us flowers (even though we can also buy them ourselves).Read More