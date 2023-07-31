[WATCH] Is it okay to lose your temper? Former Man U boss shares different view
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Former legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson believes that there is nothing wrong with losing your temper for the right reason.
He added that when managing a football club, "The minute you accept a bad performance from them or a bad training session, they’ll do it again.”
Ferguson was interviewed about his days on the sidelines of his outstanding football coaching career at Manchester United.
Sir Alex Ferguson like you’ve never heard him before👇' Andrew Brownhill (@AndrewBrownhil) July 27, 2023
🗣️”I don’t think there’s anything wrong with losing your temper if it’s for the right reasons. If they didn’t reach their expectations in a game. Because everything is built around what we expect in terms of the standard of… pic.twitter.com/XKihAeTisV
