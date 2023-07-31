Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday. 31 July 2023 5:28 PM
The Midday Report Express: Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege All the news you need to know. 31 July 2023 1:23 PM
Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection Whistleblowers have exposed significant corruption and lawlessness, but often at a great personal cost. 31 July 2023 1:03 PM
The Midday Report Express: Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege

31 July 2023 1:23 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Senzo Meyiwa
EFF Julius Malema
African mining
#Protest

All the news you need to know.

Warring illegal miners have set the suburb of Riverlea near Johannesburg under siege. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.

Frustrated residents are at their wits' end and have now resorted to riotous protest action in an effort to get authorities to pay attention. The protest comes a day after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were discovered in the area. Residents say that rival illegal mining gangs - better known as zama zamas - are engaged in weekly gun battles, putting all at risk.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • More violent protests at Slovo park

  • Analysis: EFF celebrates 10th anniversary, what were the big takeaways?

Scroll up for the full audio.




Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst

31 July 2023 5:28 PM

The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday.

Premier David Makhura joined civil society organisations for a candlelight ceremony on 26 August 2021 in memory of slain Gauteng health senior official & corruption fighter, Babita Deokaran. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.

Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection

31 July 2023 1:03 PM

Whistleblowers have exposed significant corruption and lawlessness, but often at a great personal cost.

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

AfriForum wants amnesty for people arrested due to 'ludicrous' lockdown laws

31 July 2023 12:54 PM

AfriForum is calling for amnesty for people who were arrested for violating lockdown restrictions.

Image screengrab: University of the Western Cape/YouTube

Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’

31 July 2023 10:45 AM

Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng presides over the re-start of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 17 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers to cross-examine cellphone analyst

31 July 2023 9:46 AM

Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to fifth accused Fisokuhle Ntuli.

FILE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Parliament has missed deadlines in rebuilding process

31 July 2023 9:14 AM

31 July was supposed to be the deadline for clean-up operations on our parliament buildings but it seems that deadline will not be met.

© peterbraakmann/123rf.com

Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban

31 July 2023 9:05 AM

The Limpopo government is looking to ban the sale of alcohol across all establishments and traders after midnight.

Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists

31 July 2023 8:53 AM

The acting CEO of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services said the provincial Department of Health was allocated a budget to hire seven new pathologists for the Hillbrow Mortuary and vowed it would not perform no less than 16 daily autopsies.

JMPD vehicles. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter

JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest

31 July 2023 8:44 AM

It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.

FILE: Undertakers are calling for quicker burial times. Picture: Carolyn Booth from Pixabay

Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers

31 July 2023 7:02 AM

Walking into the Hillbrow Mortuary, Eyewitness News was greeted by a strong stench that insiders said was caused by decomposed bodies due to a shortage of pathologists - who would need to perform autopsies on people who died from unnatural deaths, before releasing bodies to families.

