The Midday Report Express: Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege





Warring illegal miners have set the suburb of Riverlea near Johannesburg under siege. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.

Frustrated residents are at their wits' end and have now resorted to riotous protest action in an effort to get authorities to pay attention. The protest comes a day after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were discovered in the area. Residents say that rival illegal mining gangs - better known as zama zamas - are engaged in weekly gun battles, putting all at risk.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

More violent protests at Slovo park

Analysis: EFF celebrates 10th anniversary, what were the big takeaways?

