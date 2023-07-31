The Midday Report Express: Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege
Warring illegal miners have set the suburb of Riverlea near Johannesburg under siege. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.
Frustrated residents are at their wits' end and have now resorted to riotous protest action in an effort to get authorities to pay attention. The protest comes a day after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were discovered in the area. Residents say that rival illegal mining gangs - better known as zama zamas - are engaged in weekly gun battles, putting all at risk.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
More violent protests at Slovo park
-
Analysis: EFF celebrates 10th anniversary, what were the big takeaways?
Scroll up for the full audio.
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst
The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday.Read More
Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection
Whistleblowers have exposed significant corruption and lawlessness, but often at a great personal cost.Read More
AfriForum wants amnesty for people arrested due to 'ludicrous' lockdown laws
AfriForum is calling for amnesty for people who were arrested for violating lockdown restrictions.Read More
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers to cross-examine cellphone analyst
Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to fifth accused Fisokuhle Ntuli.Read More
Parliament has missed deadlines in rebuilding process
31 July was supposed to be the deadline for clean-up operations on our parliament buildings but it seems that deadline will not be met.Read More
Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban
The Limpopo government is looking to ban the sale of alcohol across all establishments and traders after midnight.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists
The acting CEO of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services said the provincial Department of Health was allocated a budget to hire seven new pathologists for the Hillbrow Mortuary and vowed it would not perform no less than 16 daily autopsies.Read More
JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest
It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers
Walking into the Hillbrow Mortuary, Eyewitness News was greeted by a strong stench that insiders said was caused by decomposed bodies due to a shortage of pathologists - who would need to perform autopsies on people who died from unnatural deaths, before releasing bodies to families.Read More