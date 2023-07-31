Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Uduak Johnson, MANCOSA academic.
In a country like ours with high levels of corruption, those in charge of upholding the law are not always present when criminal behaviour takes place.
This leaves ordinary citizens in a position where they may choose to speak out when they become aware of illegal activities.
However, many of these whistleblowers are put in terrible situations as a result where they are blacklisted, harassed, and sometimes even killed.
Johnson says that we need all hands-on deck to ensure crime is seen and reported, and that includes the support of watchdogs and whistleblowers.
It ought to be our duty to draw attention when something wrong is happening around us.Dr Uduak Johnson, MANCOSA academic
While whistleblowers play an important role in our society, they are not compensated for the risks they take.
Statistics show that whistleblowers are not protected, with Babita Deokaran being one of the clearest cases of this.
Johnson says that the safety of whistleblowers must be guaranteed, particularly while cases are being investigated.
Maybe there should be a budget to at least protect them.Dr Uduak Johnson, MANCOSA academic
He adds that there needs to be a change in the political culture of our country and politicians must be held accountable when they are involved in crime and wrongdoing.
While this is still a difficult situation, he says that despite everything that has happened, there is hope.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection
