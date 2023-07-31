Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA

31 July 2023 1:09 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Makhadzi
The Masked Singer

Limpopo-born singing star Makhadzi is the latest contestant to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Sunflower has entertained audiences for weeks on The Masked Singer South Africa with her amazing vocals - but on Saturday her time on the show finally came to an end. The songstress was revealed as Limpopo-born singing star Makhadz.

Watch her reveal in the video below:

Somizi and Sithelo Shozi guessed correctly. Did you?

WHO HAS BEEN UNMASKED?

  • Celebrity chef Mogau Seshoene best known as The Lazy Makoti is Zebra

  • Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo as Soccer Ball

  • Former Springbok Victor Matfield

  • Comedian David Kau as Hippo

  • Bongani Bingwa as Banana

  • Mmusi Maimane as Warrior

  • Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender as Watermelon

  • Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as Robot

WHO IS STILL LEFT?

Tree, Elephant, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion are all left in the running heading to the finale on 26 August.

Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30pm and SABC 1 at 8pm.

Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.

RELATED: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA


This article first appeared on 947 : Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA




