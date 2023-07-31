Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA
Sunflower has entertained audiences for weeks on The Masked Singer South Africa with her amazing vocals - but on Saturday her time on the show finally came to an end. The songstress was revealed as Limpopo-born singing star Makhadz.
Watch her reveal in the video below:
Somizi and Sithelo Shozi guessed correctly. Did you?
WHO HAS BEEN UNMASKED?
-
Celebrity chef Mogau Seshoene best known as The Lazy Makoti is Zebra
-
Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo as Soccer Ball
-
Former Springbok Victor Matfield
-
Comedian David Kau as Hippo
-
Bongani Bingwa as Banana
-
Mmusi Maimane as Warrior
-
Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender as Watermelon
-
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as Robot
WHO IS STILL LEFT?
Tree, Elephant, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion are all left in the running heading to the finale on 26 August.
Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30pm and SABC 1 at 8pm.
Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.
RELATED: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA
This article first appeared on 947 : Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA
More from Entertainment
Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!
'Into the Uncut Grass' is set to hit shelves on 31 October.Read More
[WATCH] Cardi B goois mic at audience member who threw a drink at her on stage
Cardi B had a wet a$$ something after being thrown with water during a performance.Read More
Jamali celebrates 20 years in music this weekend
The 'Love Me for Me' singers are celebrating at the State Theatre in Pretoria on 5 August.Read More
Thousands raised for celebs' beloved charities on Deal or No Deal SA
Five local celebrities showed what they are made of as they took on the Banker and raised money for charity.Read More
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off.Read More
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.Read More
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More