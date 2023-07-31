



Trevor Noah has penned another book, which he says is for all ages.

Taking a different approach from his previous best-selling book Brown A Crime, Into the Uncut Grass is an illustrated book for all ages.

The renowned comedian took to his social media to share the exciting news about the book.

It is a collaboration with illustrator Christopher Myers.

The book is described as “an illustrated fable about a young child’s journey into the world beyond the shadow of home, a magical landscape where he discovers the secrets of solidarity, connection, and finding peace with the people we love.”

He adds that writing a book that appeals to people of all ages has always been on his bucket list.

I’ve always wanted to write a book for all ages and I’m really excited to announce “Into The Uncut Grass” will be out Oct 31st! 🙌🏾 You can preorder a copy at https://t.co/AUaQrdfGia 🎉📗 pic.twitter.com/zV1WO3zvvm ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 24, 2023

If _Born A Crime’_s success is anything to go by (voted book of the year by SA Book Awards), readers are in for a treat!

Into the Uncut Grass is set to hit the shelves at the end of October.

This article first appeared on 947 : Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!