EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst

On Saturday, over 90 000 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters from around the country gathered at FNB Stadium to celebrate the party’s 10-year milestone.

Established in 2013, the red berets have seen significant growth, becoming the third-largest political party at both national and municipal level.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Zondi says parties like UDM, COPE and others that formed as breakaways from the African National Congress (ANC) historically have imploded or even 'imploded like a powder keg'. But this is not the case with the EFF as a breakaway party.

The EFF has neither exploded or imploded. We see a third option here - a party that has grown significantly, then plateaued, yet grows in influence. . Professor Siphamandla Zondi – University of Johannesburg

Despite being the third-largest party, Zondi says that the party's influence surpasses its numbers; with an influence not only on society, but on other political parties as well.

He adds that the 10-year celebration was used as an opportunity to display the true extent of its support and influence.

Zondi believes the red berets 'have been monumental in South Africa's democracy' in both a positive and negative way.

It [EFF] has had a very significant influence on public discussions. Professor Siphamandla Zondi – University of Johannesburg

The bearing the EFF has had on our democracy has been a mixture of good and bad. Professor Siphamandla Zondi – University of Johannesburg

