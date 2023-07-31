Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inflation, blackouts and brain drain leads to massive domestic worker job losses

31 July 2023 7:40 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Domestic worker
Sweepsouth

These are just some of the findings of the latest SweepSouth report, looking into the livelihoods of South Africa's domestic workers.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director at Sweepsouth.

The sixth annual SweepSouth Report on Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Work in South Africa has revealed some alarming statistics.

The results continue to emphasise the disproportionate burden that domestic workers carry in their households, further complicated by rising interest rates, escalating cost of living, employers leaving the country and loadshedding making daily commutes to and from work unsafe.

This year’s report generated over 5,500 responses from across the country.

More than half of those interviewed say they don’t earn enough to save for a rainy day, while most are in debt don't see themselves ever being able to get out of debt.

Another disturbing figure is that an average of 7 out of 10 domestic workers are not registered for UIF benefits.

Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director at SweepSouth says what's most disheartening is domestic work provides no real social safety net.

The number of domestic workers losing their jobs because their employers moving home, that's almost doubled. And with the number (of employers) going overseas, that's accelerating at an alarming pace.

Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director - SweepSouth

The post-Covid recovery within the sector...I think it's clear now, it's not going to happen.

Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director - SweepSouth
© ferli/123rf.com
© ferli/123rf.com

We've fallen to under 800 000 domestic workers in the country. Prior to Covid, we had 1,2 million. In the last year, around 20 000 were lost.

Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director - SweepSouth

The majority of SweepSouth’s survey respondents are women (94%), who are:

  • Sole breadwinners (84%)

  • Sole caregivers (64%) who support an average of four dependents.

  • In debt and hopeless of ever being able to get out of debt

  • Not UIF registered (68%)

  • Don’t earn enough to even save any money per month (57%)

  • Owe money on their store accounts (50%), friends and loan sharks.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation, blackouts and brain drain leads to massive domestic worker job losses




