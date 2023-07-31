[REVIEW] Are you a vlogger? Fujifilm's X-S20 camera is the equipment you need





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

If you're planning to move into the content creation space, then Fujifilm's X-S20 camera is the perfect entry-level equipment you'll need to get your new career off to a flying start.

It's a proper 'old-school' camera, aimed at those in the video production space. This particular product is a compact version of a previously model, called the X-S10.

This device could be regarded as a 'beginner’s camera', given Fuji’s other high-end equipment can be very intimidating to operate, as well as the hefty price-tag.

This camera does not come cheap, costing a whopping R22,000.

Be that as it may, the Fujifilm X-S20 is a videographer and vlogger's dream, taking the perfect videos in your new job as a content creator.

Fujifilm X-S20. Image: www.stuff.co.za

Fujifilm have made this very compact version of a previously very good camera, called an X-S10. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It's designed, I suppose in more ways for video production. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

If your business is shooting high quality video or images, these are the tools you should use for your trade. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

