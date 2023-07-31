Takealot ordered to run its retail & marketplace divisions independently
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder and editor of the TechCentral.
Takealot.com has two separate bits to its business, something you may be completely unaware of.
It's got its own retail division, which many of us know about, and then it's got an online marketplace for third-party sellers which competes with them.
But the Competition Commission has ruled that Takealot.com's hybrid-platform model has led to a conflict of interest, ordering the online retail giant to separate the divisions.
Takealot will always favour its own retail operations and its own products that it's selling, over those third-party sellers.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
Takealot is actually providing a platform on which third-party sellers can their goods and services, utilising Takealot's warehousing and logistics infrastructure to ensure those products are delivered.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
The commission has ordered Takealot to split these two operations and run them independently of each other.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
The regulator effectively wants Takealot to operate its retail and marketplace operations as completely separate operations, and not as a single business as is currently the case.
These findings form part of the Competition Commissions recently concluded, two-year long 'online intermediation platforms inquiry report', looking into the business operations of online retailers.
The commissions' has also taken aim at Google and a host of other international tech companies and other online retailers such as Amazon, which is rumored to be launching in South Africa in the near future.
They're saying any rules we impose on Takealot is likely to be imposed on Amazon as well.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Takealot ordered to run its retail & marketplace divisions independently
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166398338_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-logo-of-takealot-com-a-south-african-e-commerce-co.html?vti=o9cs3i02b11fybq2u9-1-1
More from Business
How exactly do sports agents make money, and is it a financially viable career?
Chris Cardoso explains exactly what goes into being a successful sports agent in South Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Are you a vlogger? Fujifilm's X-S20 camera is the equipment you need
Designed for videographers and vloggers, this camera does not come cheap, costing in the region of R22,000.Read More
Inflation, blackouts and brain drain leads to massive domestic worker job losses
These are just some of the findings of the latest SweepSouth report, looking into the livelihoods of South Africa's domestic workers.Read More
Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Artificial intelligence is taking over, but not to worry, here are the jobs that are 'safe'.Read More
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health
How do we reduce anxiety about money?Read More
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.Read More