'Football is in my blood': Outgoing Maritzburg United COO
Maritzburg United Chief Operations Officer Quintin Jetto has said goodbye to the club after 16 years of service following their relegation from the DStv Premiership at the end of last season.
Jetto was at Manning Rangers from 1997 until 2004, meaning he spent over 20 years as a football administrator.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jetto said the decision was not an easy one.
A tough journey and decision. The club is in the process of restructuring but there was nothing untoward on their part. But for once in my life I made the decision that would benefit me and my family. I had a long meeting with the chairman today and it was my decision to leave and focus on other interests. The plan is to focus on my business and after 16 years it is very emotional. If the club weren’t relegated I probably would have stayed. There is a financial impact on everyone involved at the club when you go down including in the boardroom. It's like a business going into liquidation.Quintin Jetto, Former Maritzburg COO
Jetto also reflected on the good times and the bad at the team of choice.
The most important thing is the players that we have been able to develop and go on to bigger and better things through the years. The players that came through that have gone on to play for Bafana and the growth of these players as footballers and people means more to me than the money. Relegation took a long time to come to terms with, I don’t think anyone associated with the club deserved to get relegated and it was difficult to digest for sure. I have come to the realisation that this is my lowest point in football. The game is in my blood, and to say that I will be completely lost to the game is not an option. If an opportunity does come up and it makes sense for me then I will definitely consider it but I haven’t had any contact with anyone else at this stage.Quintin Jetto, Former Maritzburg COO
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Football is in my blood': Outgoing Maritzburg United COO
Source : @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter
