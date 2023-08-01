Asemhle 'Predator' Wellem looking to become king of the jungle
Asemhle Wellem may not be a household name in the world of boxing, but the Eastern Cape-born fighter is well on his way to claiming that title.
“Predator” has already claimed a title in the past couple of days having won the WBF Intercontinental super-middleweight belt after beating Twaha Kassim via unanimous decision in Kassim’s homeland of Tanzania.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Wellem said there was no doubt about the result despite some challenges in the build-up.
People always have something to say. They said I was being rushed but we knew the plan and even though we only had two weeks to prep for the fight we knew what we were doing. I am surrounded by a very good team and they help every step of the way. When I started I was an amateur and they didn’t have money to send us to qualify for the Olympics. My promoter now has brought me to Joburg to get fights and sparring partners. We tried to go to Brian Mitchell's academy for sparring for this fight and he said we were not welcome there.Asemhale “Predator” Wellem, WBF Intercontinental Champion
Asemhale’s manager Siyanda Zingelwa said there is no limit to where he can go and that the team will work hard to make sure he gets where he needs me to be.
There was nothing threatening in the fight and it was one-way traffic. We just made sure he was not overconfident and he stuck to the plan. This fight came at the perfect time and we exposed the opponent for the scam he is. He is the face of Tanzanian boxing but he showed nothing. He is one-dimensional and only knows one way to fight and we exploited that. We know the calibre of this boy. We are national champions and we want to defend that title. If that does not happen, there is also the international route in which we are trying to establish him. But so far so good for us.Siyanda Zingelwa, Asemhale’s manager
