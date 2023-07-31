How exactly do sports agents make money, and is it a financially viable career?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Cardoso, Founder and Head Agent of The Sporting Agent.
Chris Cardoso has been a sports agent since 2010, and has been running his own business for more than a decade.
The Sporting Agents PTY Ltd was started by Cardoso in 2011, for the soul purpose of assisting players that he has worked with since the early days of their professional careers.
Cardoso's expertise as a sports agent is primarily in the sport of cricket, where he's dealt with every single T20 league in the world where his clients feature.
His level III CSA Professional Coaching Badge also goes a long way into ensuring his clients needs are fulfilled, so that they can focus on achieving success on the field.
From the lucrative IPL in India , to the SA 20 competition here in South Africa, Cardoso's represented many top players over the years.
So what exactly goes into being a sports agent?
And is it as romantic as Jerry Maguire made it out to be?
I wish it was, I really do. It's sometimes that exciting, not everyday, I must be honest.Chris Cardoso, Founder - The Sporting Agent
It goes without saying, we need to be available for our clients any time of the day...so, when somebody phones from Canada at 2am, you need to take the call.Chris Cardoso, Founder - The Sporting Agent
First and foremost, try and create opportunities for players.Chris Cardoso, Founder - The Sporting Agent
Just in South Africa, we have well over fifty agents that are active in the space of cricket alone.Chris Cardoso, Founder - The Sporting Agent
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How exactly do sports agents make money, and is it a financially viable career?
