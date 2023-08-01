DA to approach UN court over Malema's 'Kill the Boer' chants at 10-year rally
Lester Kiewit interviews Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director of the Freedom of Expression Institute.
The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) 10-year anniversary celebrations continue to make headlines.
Over the weekend, the country's third-largest party celebrated 10 years since its formation at the FNB Stadium, but once again, Julius Malema is in the hot seat.
In the video below, you can hear Malema and his followers sing 'Kill the Boer - Kill the Farmer', which is causing an uproar.
EFF commander in chief Julius Malema leads the 10th anniversary celebrations of his party in South Africa.https://t.co/lfwxSKV0Lx' The Communists (@CPGBML) July 31, 2023
There is feigned outrage at the singing of the apartheid freedom-struggle song “Kill the Boer” (the boers were the settler colonialists that held… pic.twitter.com/CIcx5Xjqof
RELATED: FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
In a statement penned by the DA, they state that "an alliance between the violent EFF and corrupt ANC in national government will be Doomsday for our country".
They make it clear that they will not rest until Malema is out of the Union Buildings.
Additionally, DA leader John Steenhuisen says that complaints will be lodged against Malema and the ANC with the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The DA is perfectly within its right to lodge a complaint at the UN Human Rights Council.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
While the song isn't considered hate speech following the 2022 case, Mokhine says that within the South African climate, the context of the use of the song needs to be reconsidered.
There aren't a lot of other organisations that keep singing this song.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
Kiewit proposes the question: Why is the use of the apartheid flag considered hate speech, but an old struggle song is not?
We hope that these matters go through the court and are refined so that the Constitutional Court will give definite indications on whether they constitute it hate speech or not.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA to approach UN court over Malema's 'Kill the Boer' chants at 10-year rally
More from Local
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Student debt puts pressure on universities: ‘The system needs to be overhauled’
Universities are under pressure as student debt is in the billions.Read More
Glenda Gray steps down from South African Medical Research Council
"It's time to get my hands dirty."Read More
SA losing jobs, skills as Home Affairs misses deadline for remote working visas
The promise of remote working visas has hung in the balance for over 500 days.Read More
'We need immediate action' - Riverlea CPF member after protests in the community
There is reportedly a heavy police presence in Riverlea following Monday's protests.Read More
[LISTEN] Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
Parliament has announced the shortlisted candidates for the role of Public Protector.Read More
State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate
On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't get scammed by online schools with fake accreditation
Biki Lepota of Umalusi speaks about the accreditation of online schools in South Africa.Read More
Musk accuses Malema of 'pushing for genocide' by singing 'kill the boer'
At the weekend's EFF anniversary celebration, Julius Malema sang ‘kill the boer,’ garnering strong reactions on social media.Read More