Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Ulinda Lotz, Community Activist and Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson.
Five people have been killed in Johannesburg in alleged clashes between illegal miners, also known as zama zamas.
This sparked a protest by Riverlea community members, who barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, expressing their desperation in bringing the presence of zama zamas in their neighbourhood to an end.
One resident told Eyewitness News "It's not safe anymore. Our lives are at risk."
On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele told community members "Hold me on my word. We will change the situation."
This is the scene where the bodies of four #ZamaZamas (illegal miners) were discovered on Saturday in #Riverlea (extension two), south of Joburg. This area has been described as a war zone by community members. The community has blocked off the roads of Main Reef and Nasrec. OS pic.twitter.com/b7ug2seMhS' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2023
RELATED: Five killed in zama zama wars - police
RELATED: WATCH: Eerie footage of zama zamas caught on CCTV
Community activist Lotz says that everyday for the past two months, gunshots go off routinely at 6pm.
She adds that community members are living as prisoners in their own homes; too scared to play outside or go to work.
Aside from SAPS, additional forces need to step in, such as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), to help bring the unwanted violence to an end, says Lotz.
Are we safe anywhere in our community?Ulinda Lotz, Community Activist
Mathe reassures that high operations have been implemented in addressing illegal miners, in addition to weekly anti-illegal mining operations.
Through this operation, over 1199 illegal miners were arrested in the last financial year.
Out of the 1199, 100 were South African, 124 Zimbabwean and over 200 were Basotho.
We are working in an integrated and multidisciplinary approach.Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson – South African Police Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Student debt puts pressure on universities: ‘The system needs to be overhauled’
Universities are under pressure as student debt is in the billions.Read More
Glenda Gray steps down from South African Medical Research Council
"It's time to get my hands dirty."Read More
SA losing jobs, skills as Home Affairs misses deadline for remote working visas
The promise of remote working visas has hung in the balance for over 500 days.Read More
'We need immediate action' - Riverlea CPF member after protests in the community
There is reportedly a heavy police presence in Riverlea following Monday's protests.Read More
[LISTEN] Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
Parliament has announced the shortlisted candidates for the role of Public Protector.Read More
State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate
On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't get scammed by online schools with fake accreditation
Biki Lepota of Umalusi speaks about the accreditation of online schools in South Africa.Read More
Musk accuses Malema of 'pushing for genocide' by singing 'kill the boer'
At the weekend's EFF anniversary celebration, Julius Malema sang ‘kill the boer,’ garnering strong reactions on social media.Read More