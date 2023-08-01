Streaming issues? Report here
The Taliban (re)bans musical instruments for causing 'moral corruption'

1 August 2023 10:07 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taliban
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Afghan Taliban
Lester Kiewit
The Handmaids Tale
Good morning Cape Town

The Taliban in Afghanistan has banned and burnt musical instruments in an extreme interpretation of 'Islamic' law.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including the Taliban's latest (re)banning of musical instruments.

Skip to 3.49 for Gilchrist's view on this one.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan have banned musical instruments because it "causes moral corruption".

On Saturday (26 July), thousands of musical instruments were publicly burned with the event broadcasted "to make a statement".

This will be the second time musical instruments are banned in the country since all forms of music were banned from social gatherings, TV, and radio while the Taliban were in power from the mid-90s until 2001.

Watch the video posted by Sky News Australia below.

Officials from the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry explained that playing music would "cause the youth to go astray".

In the past two years, the Taliban have violently imposed harsh restrictions under their extremist interpretation of 'Islamic law'. Now the Taliban's latest crusade involves cultural genocide with this musical instruments ban.

Gilchrist says, "It's an astonishing thought."

Could you seriously walk along a street in Kabul, whistle a tune and be locked up? It's an astonishing thought and it feels so hard-line extremist and Nazi - dare I say it?

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Taliban (re)bans musical instruments for causing 'moral corruption'




