The Taliban (re)bans musical instruments for causing 'moral corruption'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including the Taliban's latest (re)banning of musical instruments.
Skip to 3.49 for Gilchrist's view on this one.
The Taliban government in Afghanistan have banned musical instruments because it "causes moral corruption".
On Saturday (26 July), thousands of musical instruments were publicly burned with the event broadcasted "to make a statement".
This will be the second time musical instruments are banned in the country since all forms of music were banned from social gatherings, TV, and radio while the Taliban were in power from the mid-90s until 2001.
Watch the video posted by Sky News Australia below.
Officials from the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry explained that playing music would "cause the youth to go astray".
In the past two years, the Taliban have violently imposed harsh restrictions under their extremist interpretation of 'Islamic law'. Now the Taliban's latest crusade involves cultural genocide with this musical instruments ban.
Gilchrist says, "It's an astonishing thought."
Could you seriously walk along a street in Kabul, whistle a tune and be locked up? It's an astonishing thought and it feels so hard-line extremist and Nazi - dare I say it?Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Taliban (re)bans musical instruments for causing 'moral corruption'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108057696_taliban-flag-closeup-view-3d-rendering.html?vti=ngn90869pkm8go0i6k-1-8
More from World
'Russia needs support from Africa': Putin forgives $23 BILLION of African debt
Russian President Vladimir Putin has written off $23 billion of African debt.Read More
Chinese zoo denies its bears are people in costume
Pictures and videos of the sun bear on its hind legs went viral across social media, fueling rumours and conspiracy theories.Read More
[WATCH] Man (76) who fulfilled terminally-ill wife's wishes to kill her released
David Hunter has been released from prison after his wife "begged" him to kill her to end her suffering.Read More
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.Read More
Extreme weather conditions in Russia and Canada claiming the lives of many
[WATCH] An evacuation order has been issued for Canada's worst wildfire, while ten die in Russia's extreme winds.Read More
44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast
At least 44 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bombing attack in Pakistan.Read More
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades
Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime.Read More
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit?
The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit.Read More
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations
UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world.Read More