Who are Africa's GOATS of the Premier League? Lucas Radebe might have answers
Lester Kiewit speaks to football great, Lucas Radebe.
Listen to their conversation below.
From Mo Salah and Didier Drogba to Benni McCarthy and Lucas Radebe and more will celebrate 30 years of the league this year. SuperSport is running a campaign encouraging fans to select the greatest African players to have ever played in England’s Premier League.
The all-star list is limited to 30 players in celebration of the 30 years of the Premier League.
Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds captain Lucas Radebe has been selected as the ambassador for the PL30 Africa XI campaign.
Radebe says, South Africans have been voting and doing their part since March this year. Voting closed on 30 June.
Stay updated with your most-voted players (MVPs) over here.
SuperSport, in conjunction with Premier League Productions, will also produce a 60-minute show with Thomas Mlambo, Leeds legend Lucas Radebe and former Premier League star, John Barnes, to select their greatest African PL XI of all time.
Overall, Radebe says, Africa had great representation in the Premier League.
We all have our own stories to tell coming from Africa and how we've managed to reach that stage. But the impact we've had in the Premiere League is absolutely amazing. It's not just on the field of playing but the role we've played in communities too. Overall, we've had a great representation of African football in the Premier League.Lucas Radebe, Ambassador - PL30 Africa XI Campaign
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who are Africa's GOATS of the Premier League? Lucas Radebe might have answers
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lucas_Radebe_in_South_Africa.jpg
