The Aubrey Masango Show
Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!

* 1 August 2023 10:47 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nedbank Business Ignite

South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702.

In the last year, load shedding alone has rapidly increased operational costs for most businesses. A lot of them have seen themselves invest in alternative power sources, such as solar panels, UPS systems, or diesel generators to maintain standard operating levels.

Nedbank Business Ignite is returning in 2023 to help small businesses continue to do big things. Three businesses stand to packages valued at R140 000 each, consisting of a R30 000 cash injection, business coaching, and airtime on 702 and CapeTalk.

Businesses can enter on igniteyourbusiness.co.za right now!

For the very first time, business coach Thuli Magubane, will assist Primedia Broadcasting in vetting and choosing finalists and incubating the winners.

Hear what Nedbank Executive: Client Engagement, Private Clients and Small Business Services Alan Shannon had to say to Bongani Bingwa announcing the launch of the popular campaign...

Then stay tuned to 702's 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' (6 to 9 am) and 'Drive with John Perlman (3 to 6 pm) for updates!

Walk the Talk with 702. Tune in on 92.7 FM to join the conversation. @Radio702 (twitter) @TalkRadio702 (Facebook and Instagram), #702WalkTheTalk.




