



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Roughly 90 000 EFF members and supporters gathered at FNB stadium this weekend to celebrate the EFF’s 10th anniversary.

At the gathering, Malema, the leader of the party, sang the struggle song with the lyrics ‘shoot to kill, kill the boer, kill the farmer.’

Many white South Africans have taken to social media to share outrage.

There is a lot of nonsensical defence of this as being part of our liberatory cultural heritage. Singing this today is pure racial baiting. It is an attempt to make some citizens feel as if they do not belong. Its juvenile reactionary politics at its worse & will destroy SA. pic.twitter.com/YBiH87Punz ' Adam Habib (@AdHabb) July 31, 2023

Among those commenting was Elon Musk who claimed Malema was inciting 'genocide.'

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

In August last year the Equality Court in Johannesburg ruled that this song was not hate speech or incitement and the lyrics were not to be taken literally.

I just think, all these years later it is such a populist message, it is such a populist rallying cry and that is why he does it. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Musk accuses Malema of 'pushing for genocide' by singing 'kill the boer'