Chinese zoo denies its bears are people in costume
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending stories, including the conspiracy about a zoo having people dressed in costume.
A zoo in eastern China denies speculation that some of its bears were people dressed in costume.
Pictures and videos of the sun bear on its hind legs went viral across social media, fueling rumours and conspiracy theories.
A video of a "human-like" black #bear 🐻at #Hangzhou Zoo went viral! But the zoo staff denies it's a person in disguise—too hot to bear! #animal pic.twitter.com/47y9VzslYQ' Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 31, 2023
Hangzhou Zoo officials said people ‘didn’t understand’ the species.
Sun bears are the smallest bear species in the world and are generally the size of a large dog.
In a post written from the perspective of the bear named Angela, Hangzhou Zoo said "some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don't understand me very well."
They [the zoo] even invited reporters and journalists around to prove that it is a bear and not a human in a bear costume. I imagine they’ll also tell us that the pandas are not nuns and the snakes are not lawyers.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
We certainly never thought a zoo would have to clarify that there were in fact animals in their enclosures.
Source : https://twitter.com/shanghaidaily/status/1685909928102260736?s=20
