'Russia needs support from Africa': Putin forgives $23 BILLION of African debt
Clarence Ford speaks to journalist JJ Cornish. (Skip to 03:25)
Putin has decided to forgive billions of dollars of African debt and said Russia would increase financial support to aid the continent's development.
This decision was announced at the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.
Cornish says that after the time of liberation, Russia has not had much to offer Africa.
However, he says that Russia desperately needs support from the continent, particularly in spaces like the United Nations.
That is why they had the Russia-Africa summit.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
He adds that Africa’s debt burden impacts its development, but it is not clear how this forgiveness will impact the continent.
It is all up in the air what will happen.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
To say you do not have to pay this debt is one thing. To give an amount of money to help with development is another and certainly Russia hasn’t been able to do that.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Russia needs support from Africa': Putin forgives $23 BILLION of African debt
