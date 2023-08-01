[WATCH] Old man objects to a cashless store and uses coins to pay





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What kind of shopper are you? Do you prefer cash, card, or smart pay?

An old man paying for strawberries in cash at a cashless store has gone viral.

He objected to the store's cashless policy and demanded to pay in cash for strawberries.

He stormed out of the store eating his strawberries despite the store threatening to call the police.

Absolute Chad insists on paying with legal tender at a cashless store, declares the cashless policy dystopian. pic.twitter.com/DGXyF3joc0 ' Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 31, 2023

