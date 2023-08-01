'SA female rugby team Bulls Daisies fully bloomed but needs watering from govt'





Clarence Ford interviews Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO at Unorthodox Group.

The Bulls Daisies are in full bloom thanks to Johannesburg-based company Unorthodox Sport who has secured a partnership deal with South Africa's first professional women's rugby team.

Unfortunately, gender inequality and the gender pay gap in South Africa remains a factor within the sports industry.

Given the fact that sport has often been associated with males, the investments that are poured into female rugby differ drastically.

Sesmani says that majority of the investments must come from government, as they have the responsibility to ensure that all citizens are taken care of, which includes women in sports.

They [Bulls Daisies] are a force to be reckoned with. Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO – Unorthodox Group

If we think about it, the first stakeholder that should be behind women in sports is government. Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO – Unorthodox Group

