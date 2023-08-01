'SA female rugby team Bulls Daisies fully bloomed but needs watering from govt'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles South Africans are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families as the crime rate continues to rise in the country.... 5 August 2023 12:57 PM
EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after notorious zama zama kingpin, Ntuta Sechaba wa... 5 August 2023 12:21 PM
SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland. 5 August 2023 11:57 AM
View all Local
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
View all Business
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'? A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for. 5 August 2023 3:29 PM
Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart' "Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today - a complete dependence on external validation and affirmatio... 5 August 2023 2:43 PM
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends) Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health. 4 August 2023 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top wit... 5 August 2023 8:18 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Rugby

'SA female rugby team Bulls Daisies fully bloomed but needs watering from govt'

1 August 2023 2:41 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gender pay gap
women in sports
Bulls Daisies

Calls for the female rugby team to receive the same investments from government as the male team has been growing.

Clarence Ford interviews Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO at Unorthodox Group.

The Bulls Daisies are in full bloom thanks to Johannesburg-based company Unorthodox Sport who has secured a partnership deal with South Africa's first professional women's rugby team.

Unfortunately, gender inequality and the gender pay gap in South Africa remains a factor within the sports industry.

RELATED: Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe

Given the fact that sport has often been associated with males, the investments that are poured into female rugby differ drastically.

Sesmani says that majority of the investments must come from government, as they have the responsibility to ensure that all citizens are taken care of, which includes women in sports.

They [Bulls Daisies] are a force to be reckoned with.

Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO – Unorthodox Group

If we think about it, the first stakeholder that should be behind women in sports is government.

Sibabalwe Sesmani, Group CEO – Unorthodox Group

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA female rugby team Bulls Daisies fully bloomed but needs watering from govt'




1 August 2023 2:41 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gender pay gap
women in sports
Bulls Daisies

More from Rugby

Photo: TikTok/@laties_lategan (screenshot)

[WATCH] Eddie Jones forced to eat his words after Springbok 'B-team' thrashing

11 July 2023 1:55 PM

Maybe Eddie Jones should just stick to focusing on his team...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

SANZAAR and Six Nations join forces with new rugby tournament from 2026

3 July 2023 11:59 AM

The new tournament has fans scrumming down on whether it's a good thing or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cheslin Kolbe during the ANS - Autumn Nations Series Italy, rugby match between Italy and South Africa on 19 November 2022 at Luigi Ferrarsi Stadium in Genova, Italy. Picture: Nderim Kaceli/NurPhoto/AFP

Springbok Kolbe carted off in Toulon win with ankle injury

26 March 2023 8:04 AM

The winger had suffered a sprained ankle as he bounced off the ground after diving to touch down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers

Local

Banyana vs Netherlands: ‘We will be underdogs; we will surprise people’

Soccer

Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

Sport

EWN Highlights

DA accuses ANC of trying to 'hijack' coalition government dialogue

5 August 2023 4:46 PM

LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

5 August 2023 4:42 PM

SAHRC to conduct equality workshops at Crawford College after racist incident

5 August 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA