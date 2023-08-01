'We need immediate action' - Riverlea CPF member after protests in the community
Mandy Wiener speaks to Melanie Scheepers, CPF member of Riverlea Extension 2 and Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter.
Protests broke out in Riverlea due to what residents call a Zama Zama war, and the inefficiencies of the police in dealing with it.
Protestors blockaded Main Reef road amid what is believed to be a ‘turf war’ between two Zama Zama factions.
Last week a resident was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between Zama Zamas and the police.
RELATED: Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
Over the weekend multiple bodies of illegal miners were found in Riverlea.
Singh says the community wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to be held accountable and ensure peace is restored.
Scheepers says that the community is very concerned, and tensions are high in the area.
We have been going through this for quite a while… we need action and we need immediate action.Melanie Scheepers, CPF member - Riverlea Extension 2
She says that they have given Cele 24 hours to respond to the situation and are anxiously awaiting to see what he plans for the community.
The situation is volatile. We cannot continue living in fear.Melanie Scheepers, CPF member - Riverlea Extension 2
She adds that there needs to be a long term solution for the community to permanently improve the situation.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Student debt puts pressure on universities: ‘The system needs to be overhauled’
Universities are under pressure as student debt is in the billions.Read More
Glenda Gray steps down from South African Medical Research Council
"It's time to get my hands dirty."Read More
SA losing jobs, skills as Home Affairs misses deadline for remote working visas
The promise of remote working visas has hung in the balance for over 500 days.Read More
[LISTEN] Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
Parliament has announced the shortlisted candidates for the role of Public Protector.Read More
State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate
On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't get scammed by online schools with fake accreditation
Biki Lepota of Umalusi speaks about the accreditation of online schools in South Africa.Read More
Musk accuses Malema of 'pushing for genocide' by singing 'kill the boer'
At the weekend's EFF anniversary celebration, Julius Malema sang ‘kill the boer,’ garnering strong reactions on social media.Read More
Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
Protests sparked after the bodies of five 'illegal miners' also known as zama zamas were discovered.Read More