SA losing jobs, skills as Home Affairs misses deadline for remote working visas
Africa Melane speaks to specialist immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi missed his own June deadline to introduce remote working visas in South Africa.
The working permit was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his February 2022 State of the Nation Address but has not seen the light of day.
Delays mean South Africa continues to lose digital nomads to competitor destinations.
We are losing out to countries like Namibia and Mauritius and many others internationally who have adopted and accomplished exactly that.Gary Eisenberg, specialist immigration lawyer
These visas will not only align South Africa internationally, prompting more people to consider remote working, but it also increases foreign currency and disposable income spend locally.
[If] I wanted to bring a digital nomad visa into existence, ask them to draft a regulation and the next Friday, it would be published in the Government Gazette. It’s as easy as that so one has to ask the million-dollar question – why hasn’t the minister done this?Gary Eisenberg, specialist immigration lawyer
Eisenberg recommends civil society engage in public participation to put pressure on Home Affairs to streamline the remote working visa.
