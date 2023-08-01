'It's not enough to complain. We need solutions to fix the economy'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Colin Coleman, Distinguished fellow at Insead, former publicity secretary of Nusas and a former Goldman Sachs partner.
According to Coleman, fixing the state of democracy in our country is directly linked to fixing our economy.
He says that there are three major issues affecting our country and contributing to the extreme inequality we are facing.
The first of these is the deterioration and collapse of state infrastructure such as our rail systems and Eskom.
Secondly, our country is having a lack of economic growth which is pushing people closer to and deeper into poverty.
We are growing at below population growth rate.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
Finally, he says that the rise in organised crime and lack of police intervention is a significant problem.
The combination of those issues is somewhat of a crisis.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
It is not good enough to just complain… we have to provide solutions.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
Coleman says that we need to improve both our economic strategy and execution, as both of these areas are lacking.
He says an economic growth plan should include boosting production and investments, economic stimuli for micro-enterprises, a change in the contract between employers and employees, and getting the state capacity to work more effectively.
He adds that we have strong expertise in our country and if the right people were involved, we could see significant changes.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
More from Business
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
SA's Aspen expanding in Latin America with R5bn drug portfolio deal
Key products in the portfolio Aspen Pharmacare is acquiring include Viagra, Lipitor, Lyrica, Zoloft and Norvasc.Read More
Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!
South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702.Read More
How exactly do sports agents make money, and is it a financially viable career?
Chris Cardoso explains exactly what goes into being a successful sports agent in South Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Are you a vlogger? Fujifilm's X-S20 camera is the equipment you need
Designed for videographers and vloggers, this camera does not come cheap, costing in the region of R22,000.Read More
Inflation, blackouts and brain drain leads to massive domestic worker job losses
These are just some of the findings of the latest SweepSouth report, looking into the livelihoods of South Africa's domestic workers.Read More
Takealot ordered to run its retail & marketplace divisions independently
The Competition Commission has found that Takealot’s 'hybrid platform model' has led to a conflict of interest.Read More
Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Artificial intelligence is taking over, but not to worry, here are the jobs that are 'safe'.Read More