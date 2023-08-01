Streaming issues? Report here
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Razia Khan
book review
business books

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Razia Khan, Chief Economist and Head of Research for the Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.

- Why has the inflation problem reared its head again when authorities and experts largely thought it was 'dead and buried'?

- A new book looks at the lessons policymakers seemed to have ignored from our world history of inflation

RELATED STORY: What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com
@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Razia Khan, Chief Economist and Head of Research for the Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.

She reviewed "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

It's written by celebrated economist Stephen D. King.

The other Stephen King is usually much more associated with the writing of horror stories, but given the recent experience that everyone has had with inflation... it isn't completely out of place to think that a book on the lessons that we might have learned over two millennia to try to understand better where we are today - well that's a horror story of sorts as well.

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

Rather than having something with continuous chronology through history... what I found useful about this book is that it does go through time, but it picks out specific instances of inflation... where there's something interesting to be said about the institutional reaction to the inflation that came about.

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

So, rather than a really long and dreary history of inflation over 2 000 years, it's much more focused on what lessons are there to learn from what we know happened in the past.

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

One of the things I found the most interesting... was of course the issue that policymakers around the world have been grappling with: How do you know when inflation poses something of a permanent shock and how can you tell if it's going to be only transitory?

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

There are lots of really good arguments made for why policymakers should take inflation seriously, because at the outset of a serious inflation episode it's almost impossible for anyone to tell if this is going to be persistent and if it's going to be much more costly to remove over time, or if indeed it will be short-lived.

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

I think the really key lesson for policymakers is, that it goes through the history of why it's so difficult to tell... The author does have a go at creating these four tests about how to tell whether an inflation problem is serious or otherwise.

Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

Description on Amazon:

From investors and monetary authorities to governments and policy makers, almost everyone had assumed inflation was dead and buried. But now people the world over are confronting a poisonous new economic reality and, with it, the prospect of vast and increasing wealth inequality.

How have we arrived in this situation? And what, if anything, can we do about it?

Celebrated economist Stephen D. King - one of the few to warn ahead of time about the latest inflationary upheaval - identifies key lessons from the history of inflation that policy makers chose not to heed. From ancient Rome through the American Civil War and up to the asset bubbles of today, inflation stems from policy error, sovereign greed, and a collective loss of faith in currencies.

We Need to Talk About Inflation cuts through centuries of bad judgment and misunderstanding, offering a means to intervene now - so we can begin to tackle the political and social upheaval unleashed by inflation.

Scroll up to listen to Khan's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?




