Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
- The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for July edged down to 47.3 from 47.6 in June
- While this only a marginal drop, the headline number masks a serious decline in some areas says Absa
Business conditions are not improving in South Africa, according to the latest Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI).
The Absa PMI edged down to 47.3 points in July, from 47.6 in June.
While not a substantial drop in the headline index, this stability masks substantial changes in some of the major PMI subcomponents Absa notes.
"After what looks to have been a decent second quarter, at least in terms of quarterly growth momentum, the manufacturing sector had a setback at the start of the third quarter."
The seasonally adjusted business activity index tanked by almost 11 points in what Absa termed "a particularly stark move".
Besides the return of more intensive power cuts, delays in receiving inputs amid the transport disruptions on the N3 corridor through the month of July may explain the large drop.Absa PMI for July 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
While the 0.3 point drop in the PMI makes it look like business is just muddling through in the face of the electricity supply challenge Maluleke notes, a more worrying story emerges in the underlying data.
In this regard the drop in the business activity sub-index was curious as it could not be explained by a little bit of a pickup in loadshedding activity he says.
The clue lies in the suppliers' performance index and leads back to the recent spate of truck attacks.
There was an increase in supply lead times which may also sound curious in an environment that you wouldn't argue is necessarily much busier than June, but what this may be telling us is that some of the logistics issues seen in July with trucks being torched may have had a negative impact on supply chains. And this may have actually been a really big drag on manufacturing activity.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
The damage of course is not just the trucks that are torched... what you also have is that everyone else then becomes cautious... They take a more conservative approach in the way they plan their activities, confidence is knocked and your supply chains just don't move as efficiently as they should.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
I think we need to see stronger action in terms of dealing with these criminal elements that are popping up. It's obviously affecting communities, but the PMI numbers are showing us that it also has a very negative impact on the performance of some critical parts of the economy.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
