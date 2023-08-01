SA's Aspen expanding in Latin America with R5bn drug portfolio deal





Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Capazorio, Group Finance Officer at Aspen Pharmacare (Global).

- Aspen Pharmacare is to grow its footprint in Latin America with its first big acquisition in a number of years

- The pharmaceutical manufacturer is securing the rights to a portfolio of big brand names including Viagra and Zoloft

Pharmaceutical group Aspen Pharmacare is growing its footprint in Latin America through a deal worth around R5 billion ($280 million) with US-based Viatris.

The South African drug manufacturer is set to buy the Latin American commercial rights and intellectual property for a portfolio of Viatris' branded products.

Aspen says the key products in the portfolio are sold under the brand names Viagra, Lipitor, Lyrica, Zoloft, Norvasc and Celebrex.

It is waiting for the approval of the competition authorities in Ecuador and Colombia, and expects the transaction to be finalised around 1 October this year.

The last really big acquisition they made was back in 2015 with an anaesthetics deal, Capazorio says.

Then we went through a full reshaping of the business, a big disposal process... We're now investing back in our commercial pharma so this is really an exciting opportunity for us. We've put a lot of investment into manufacturing and we know that's going to start driving cash flow in the next year or two. Sean Capazorio, Group Finance Officer - Aspen Pharmacare (Global)

Aspen has expanded a lot in all the emerging markets over the last couple of years, he notes.

We're very strong in Latin America, in sub-Saharan Africa and also in Asia. These types of opportunities only come up to players that have got a big, broad basket of products and have the right infrastructure on the ground to be able to take on the scale of this type of portfolio in multiple markets. Sean Capazorio, Group Finance Officer - Aspen Pharmacare (Global)

