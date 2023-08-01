Bed-rotting: Self-care or a cry for help?
Clement Manyathela speaks to health coach Michelle Hall-Jones about bed-rotting, the latest social media health trend.
Bed-rotting refers to staying in bed for extended periods of time, not sleeping, but you are doing passive activities such as binge-watching television, reading or scrolling through social media.
It has been popularised as a form of self-care, with people participating when they feel burnt out from work, school, family demands and social engagements.
But could there be a link between this trend and the general state of mind of the younger generation?
Just like with everything else, do it in moderation, says Hall-Jones.
That form of taking yourself out of the pressures of your day to day life can be seen as the benefits of bed-rotting. But I need to emphasise that it needs to be done in moderation.Michelle Hall-Jones, health coach
This trend becomes problematic when it continues for longer periods of time, creating a pattern.
She notes that continued intentional isolation can be damaging to one’s mental and physical health.
[It’s] not really conducive to having a healthy lifestyle because you are isolating… your body requires you to be active and engage with the world.Michelle Hall-Jones, health coach
In this case, it is important to seek professional help especially if your family and friends support structure does not allow you to speak up.
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Bed-rotting: Self-care or a cry for help?
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/Ny3bKXaT3cg
More from Lifestyle
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
[WATCH] 'I wanted to be an animal.' Japanese man pays over R200k to be a 'dog'
Meet the ultiMUTT dog lover - Toko. Toko loves dogs so much that he paid to be transformed into a life-sized Border Collie.Read More
[WATCH] Old man objects to a cashless store and uses coins to pay
"You people are going to take this money and I will take my strawberries."Read More
Google Search reveals South Africans are looking to save and make money
Google Search shows more people are showing an interest in their financial future.Read More
What happens if someone dies in space?
While sending human beings to space is extraordinarily difficult, only a few people have lost their lives.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding shame: 'Words are powerful in shaping who we become'
Clinical psychologist breaks down where shame stems from and how it influences our future.Read More
Is your child anxious and clingy? Eggshell parenting might be the reason
When parents have regular outbursts or inconsistent behaviour it can cause their children to walk on eggshells around them.Read More
[LISTEN] Ever had a song stuck in your head for days? Here's why earworms happen
Chantal Kassuto, an audiologist speaks about earworms, why they happen and how you can shake them.Read More
Get to know yourself through meditation with the 21-Day Presence Practice
Looking for an energy boost that will leave you feeling more efficient and less stressed? The 21-day practice might be for you.Read More