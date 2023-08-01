Glenda Gray steps down from South African Medical Research Council
Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Glenda Gray, now the former President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
Gray, who has served as the first female president and chief executive of the council has stepped down after two terms in service.
While Gray is grateful for her time at the council, serving the country and its people, she feels that it's time to "get her hands dirty" and draw her attention to developing HIV vaccines, along with other vaccines that address health challenges faced on our continent.
She adds that building trust in effective vaccines will help eradicate diseases in our country and reduce avoidable deaths.
Gray is confident that the council will transform even further and continue to do ground-breaking work.
I've had a wonderful ten years at the South African Medical Research Council.Professor Glenda Gray, Former President and CEO – South African Medical Research Council
Vaccines are an amazing tool to control and eliminate pandemics.Professor Glenda Gray, Former President and CEO – South African Medical Research Council
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Simon Fraser University - University Communications
More from Local
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Student debt puts pressure on universities: ‘The system needs to be overhauled’
Universities are under pressure as student debt is in the billions.Read More
SA losing jobs, skills as Home Affairs misses deadline for remote working visas
The promise of remote working visas has hung in the balance for over 500 days.Read More
'We need immediate action' - Riverlea CPF member after protests in the community
There is reportedly a heavy police presence in Riverlea following Monday's protests.Read More
[LISTEN] Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
Parliament has announced the shortlisted candidates for the role of Public Protector.Read More
State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate
On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't get scammed by online schools with fake accreditation
Biki Lepota of Umalusi speaks about the accreditation of online schools in South Africa.Read More
Musk accuses Malema of 'pushing for genocide' by singing 'kill the boer'
At the weekend's EFF anniversary celebration, Julius Malema sang ‘kill the boer,’ garnering strong reactions on social media.Read More
Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
Protests sparked after the bodies of five 'illegal miners' also known as zama zamas were discovered.Read More