The Aubrey Masango Show
Glenda Gray steps down from South African Medical Research Council

1 August 2023 2:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Glenda Gray
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

"It's time to get my hands dirty."

Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Glenda Gray, now the former President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Gray, who has served as the first female president and chief executive of the council has stepped down after two terms in service.

While Gray is grateful for her time at the council, serving the country and its people, she feels that it's time to "get her hands dirty" and draw her attention to developing HIV vaccines, along with other vaccines that address health challenges faced on our continent.

She adds that building trust in effective vaccines will help eradicate diseases in our country and reduce avoidable deaths.

Gray is confident that the council will transform even further and continue to do ground-breaking work.

I've had a wonderful ten years at the South African Medical Research Council.

Professor Glenda Gray, Former President and CEO – South African Medical Research Council

Vaccines are an amazing tool to control and eliminate pandemics.

Professor Glenda Gray, Former President and CEO – South African Medical Research Council

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




