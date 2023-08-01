Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved

Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.

Bruce Whitfield talks to media analyst Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx.

Many people in South Africa simply can't afford to watch the sport they love on TV because the broadcasting rights for those big fixtures lie with subscription channels.

Now the government wants to get involved with deciding when a sporting event is of national importance so that more fans can have access.

The proposal is contained in a Department of Communications and Digital Technologies' draft white paper published in the Government Gazette.

It's titled "Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Content Safety: A New Vision for South Africa".

@ cronislaw/123rf.com
@ cronislaw/123rf.com

While the government doesn’t plan to interfere with broadcasters’ rights to bid for licences – as these can be fundamental to the commercial viability of certain services – some sporting events will need to be sub-licenced to free-to-air broadcasters, reports BusinessTech.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from media analyst Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx.

Goldstuck describes the scenario as truly a case of "which makes the decision, the chicken or the egg?"

It's ultimately between the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and government itself, he says.

While Icasa councillors are appointed by government, they are appointed to be independent and to regulate broadcasting Goldstuck notes.

They are in fact entrusted with things like determining what broadcasters may or may not do, and regulating their behaviour in general. The Department of Communications _oversees _Icasa and cannot tell Icasa what to do.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Now you have a situation where the Department - along with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture - want to draw up a list of the kind of sports that need to be seen as being in the national interest and therefore must be accessible to all when it's broadcast.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Icasa had already been working on something like this but now the claim is that the regulatory body is not capable of doing it, or is unable to or even doesn't want to, Goldstuck says.

Now the departments will collaborate to do it and that's of course going to cause a huge spat, especially with MultiChoice which insists that Icasa should regulate. The departments will come along and they'll issue a regulation and it'll be challenged in court like everything else that the Department of Communications and various other departments do.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Members of the public have until 8 September to submit their written comments on the draft white paper.

Click here to read the document and find out how you can make your input.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview with Goldstuck


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved




