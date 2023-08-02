Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'





John Perlman speaks with Chris Vick, Head of Mobilize.

Non-profit agency Mobilize ran a campaign to try to help understand why people steal electricity despite it being both illegal and dangerous.

They found that people often saw nothing wrong with this theft as they believed it was a reasonable response to the poverty they experienced.

It is apparently easy to steal, and difficult or too expensive to get a hold of legally in certain areas.

People would like to do the right thing, but in a sense, the system works against them. Chris Vick, Head - Mobilize

The groups Mobilize interacted with say that the police and municipal officials are often involved with illegal connections.

The system itself is corrupt. The people who are supposed to help you connect legally generally tend to offer you an illegal option first. Chris Vick, Head - Mobilize

Our research found that pretty much everyone is doing it, pretty much everyone knows who is doing it, but nobody wants to do anything about it. Chris Vick, Head - Mobilze

Vick adds that there is a lack of faith in the ability of people who are supposed to supply electricity to do it properly.

Illegal electrical connections in Diepsloot. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

That increases the prospect of criminality. Chris Vick, Head - Mobilze

