Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game





After two matches and two less than favourable results, Banyana Banyana head into their final group stage clash against Italy on Wednesday knowing that only a win will give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match. A win for Desiree Ellis’ chargers would take them above their opponents and see them finish second in the group provided that Sweden beat Argentina in the other match.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW from New Zealand, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor Matlhomola Morake says the players are certainly up to the challenge.

I have never seen this team so fired up and mainly due to the challenges that they faced before they left. Players feel like this is the most important game in their lives because anything is possible in the next round. Based on what I have seen, we have the ability to beat Italy. Both teams need to win to stand a chance of progressing. Italy is known to be tough defensively while South Africa has been a bit wasteful up front and this being the first time the teams are meeting adds something to the contest. Matlhomola Morake, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor

FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

The goalkeeping department has been the main talking point since Banyana arrived at the tournament with Kaylin Swart preferred over Andile Dlamini in the previous two matches.

Morake feels that won’t change against Italy.

From the looks of things in training, Kaylin Swart will remain in goal against Italy. The only changes might be in the middle and at the back. Coach believes the keeper has done well and that consistency in that position in particular is key. Only 15 or 16 players have actually played and there might be some players who leave here without kicking a ball. From the talks and listening to what’s happening in the team, in the last 2 months, Andile has had an illness and hasn’t been able to train or play for around nine weeks before this tournament. She has been brought here for experience while Kaylin has had a number of clean sheets to her name for JVW. You can’t really fault Kaylin for the goals we have conceded because they all started in the middle where players failed to make tackles and stop attacks at their source. Matlhomola Morake, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

This article first appeared on 947 : Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game