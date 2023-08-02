'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City midfielder Lebogang Manyama says he will not be lost to football after announcing his retirement from the game last month.
The 32-year-old was forced to hang up his boots after a recurring knee injury.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, an emotional Manyama detailed the circumstances surrounding his injury.
I had an ACL rupture two or three years ago which was not seen and that led to me having arthritis in my knee. I was rehabbing in the wrong place and my ACL couldn’t recover to the level I need to be able to play. I could get 60% of the way there and that’s not fair to the clubs who would pay me to play and for the fans who would pay to see me play in the stadium. I would also have to have a knee replacement if that happened and I couldn’t put myself through that and one day not be able to play football with my son one day. It was a misdiagnosis.Lebogang Manyama, Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder
Manyama also gave hints about his future in the game.
I was given an opportunity by someone like Maimane Phiri and I want to give that opportunity to others. I want people to know that you can achieve things no matter where you come from. I always wanted to win and always tried to learn from the defeats. I never limit myself and I always put my heart out there. I can’t really say much about what’s going on but I am helping to grow the future of football in the country and hope that players can exceed the level I reached. If the opportunity to work in TV comes up I would look forward to sharing my knowledge with the public and with younger players who might be watching. There have been a number of people suggesting that route and if the opportunity comes up then I think I would be really good at it.Lebogang Manyama, Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder
Manyama made 302 club career appearances, scoring 55 goals and also represented Bafana Bafana on 18 occasions.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama
