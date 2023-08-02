PowerBall results: Tuesday, 01 August 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 16, 30, 38, 46 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 02, 12, 30, 35, 44 PB: 12

