



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it did not act prematurely in bringing to court the assault case against the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were in July recorded assaulting people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

They are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

On Tuesday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe granted all of the eight men bail of R10,000, adding that the State was hasty in bringing the matter to court before concluding its investigations.

Mkhasibe said the State had not conducted an identity parade but had secured a statement from the motorist that recorded the incident.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that the State still believed it had a strong case despite the men being released on bail.

"We have no regrets, we know that criminal matters differ in their nature. With the evidential material that we had at our disposal, we felt that we are ready to enroll as the prerogative lies with the State."

The case has been postponed to 27 September for further investigations.

WATCH: 8 VIP protection unit members each granted R10,000 bail

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA denies acting prematurely in bringing assault case against VIP protectors