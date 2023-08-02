Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
Africa Melane interviews Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson for the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Western Cape, and Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance (NTA) Spokesperson.
Taxi operators again wreaked havoc on the streets of downtown Cape Town late on Tuesday, protesting against the City of Cape Town impounding their vehicles.
Tension grew as they blocked the entrance of the central taxi rank, which resulted in SAPS and other officers throwing stun grenades to disperse them.
RELATED: WATCH: Saps and CPT taxi drivers clash in CBD after taxi impound operation
Hermanus says taxi operations will continue as usual.
He agrees that taxis that break the law should face the consequences, but argues that what happened yesterday was a targeted attack on operators.
Malele agrees with Hermanus, adding that it's a way to push black-owned businesses out of business.
He says that the National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with the taxi operators.
It's not possible for every taxi to be 100%.Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – South African National Taxi Council
None one is above the law, there should not be special rules for taxis.Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – South African National Taxi Council
We as the National Taxi Alliance are in solidarity with those that have been impacted negatively by this barbaric act.Theo Malele, Spokesperson – National Taxi Alliance
This is just a deliberate way of pushing black-owned businesses out of work.Theo Malele, Spokesperson – National Taxi Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
