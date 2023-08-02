Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!
Wesley (Wes) Earl Craven was an American film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, and editor. Craven is recognised as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre due to the cultural impact and influence of his work.
In 2015, Craven died in his Los Angeles home at 76 years old because of a brain tumour.
Wes brought to life some of the most iconic horror movies like all of the Scream movies and Nightmare on Elm Street, with Freddy Krueger, a nightmarish (in the movie, literally!) character with a burnt face and knives for fingers.
Here's a list of Wes' most popular movies, ranked by Entertainment Weekly.
1) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
2) Scream (1996)
3) Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
4. Red Eye (2005)
5) Scream 2 (1997)
6) The People Under the Stairs (1991)
7) The Hills Have Eyes (1977)
8) The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
9) Scream 4 (2011)
10) The Last House on the Left (1972)
Here's to the horror!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Freddy_Cosplay.jpg
