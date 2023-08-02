Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state. 2 August 2023 2:08 PM
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts. 2 August 2023 1:49 PM
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring' The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need. 2 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions. 2 August 2023 12:07 PM
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cap... 2 August 2023 11:13 AM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Politics
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights. 2 August 2023 9:42 AM
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt' Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified. 2 August 2023 7:29 AM
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper. 1 August 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe A chatbot taking on questions of all kinds, from the serious to the comical, is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age. 2 August 2023 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads? A Specialist Family Law Practitioner weighs in. 2 August 2023 3:01 PM
Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon She proudly finished the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in under 11 hours. 2 August 2023 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championsh... 2 August 2023 1:00 PM
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16 The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday. 2 August 2023 11:40 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman The actor celebrates his birthday today and so we celebrate his most iconic roles. 1 August 2023 12:40 PM
Cat content goes viral with new hashtag #CatsOfX since Twitter's rebrand Barbara Friedman reports on online trends including #CatsOfX which is trending "for days" on social media. 1 August 2023 12:19 PM
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25 years old The actor's family announced the news in a statement to CNN on Monday (31 July). 1 August 2023 9:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted. 2 August 2023 12:47 PM
View all World
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!

2 August 2023 8:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Wes Craven
Horror Movies

From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life!

Wesley (Wes) Earl Craven was an American film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, and editor. Craven is recognised as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre due to the cultural impact and influence of his work.

In 2015, Craven died in his Los Angeles home at 76 years old because of a brain tumour.

Wes brought to life some of the most iconic horror movies like all of the Scream movies and Nightmare on Elm Street, with Freddy Krueger, a nightmarish (in the movie, literally!) character with a burnt face and knives for fingers.

Here's a list of Wes' most popular movies, ranked by Entertainment Weekly.

1) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

2) Scream (1996)

3) Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

4. Red Eye (2005)

5) Scream 2 (1997)

6) The People Under the Stairs (1991)

7) The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

8) The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

9) Scream 4 (2011)

10) The Last House on the Left (1972)

Here's to the horror!!!

Freddy GIFfrom Nightmare On Elm Street GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!




2 August 2023 8:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Wes Craven
Horror Movies

More from Entertainment

Lebohang Morake - better known as Lebo M - is a South African Grammy winner, producer, composer and the vocalist who is responsible for one of the most iconic lines in animation history. Picture: Supplied.

Lebo M headed for divorce number FOUR after one year of marriage

2 August 2023 12:50 PM

Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rita Molnár

Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

2 August 2023 12:04 PM

The Oscar winner tied the knot with her now husband after being engaged for 19 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman

1 August 2023 12:40 PM

The actor celebrates his birthday today and so we celebrate his most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

Cat content goes viral with new hashtag #CatsOfX since Twitter's rebrand

1 August 2023 12:19 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on online trends including #CatsOfX which is trending "for days" on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Twitter

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25 years old

1 August 2023 9:35 AM

The actor's family announced the news in a statement to CNN on Monday (31 July).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late rapper, Coolio. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Army

Coolio would have been 60 today. Thanx for the music; may you rest in peace...

1 August 2023 8:19 AM

Coolio became a household name with his solo album 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah has scooped a Webby Award. Picture: Twitter/@Trevornoah

Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!

31 July 2023 2:42 PM

'Into the Uncut Grass' is set to hit shelves on 31 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Chrisallmeid

[WATCH] Cardi B goois mic at audience member who threw a drink at her on stage

31 July 2023 1:24 PM

Cardi B had a wet a$$ something after being thrown with water during a performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA

31 July 2023 1:09 PM

Limpopo-born singing star Makhadzi is the latest contestant to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamali group member, Jacky Carpede. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Jamali celebrates 20 years in music this weekend

31 July 2023 12:34 PM

The 'Love Me for Me' singers are celebrating at the State Theatre in Pretoria on 5 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

World

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

World

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

Sport

EWN Highlights

City of Tshwane threatens workers who continue to strike with dismissal

2 August 2023 5:22 PM

Mthokozisi Thwala returns to witness box in rebooted Meyiwa trial

2 August 2023 4:48 PM

SERI condemns force used by police during Slovo Park protest

2 August 2023 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA