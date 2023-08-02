Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention





Lester Kiewit speaks to Olayinka Ajala, senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Leeds Beckett University about the fallout, especially now that it is known the powerful Wagner Group is also present in Niger.

“We must stand firm on democracy. There is no governance, freedom and rule of law without democracy."

So said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu last month when he was appointed chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Days later, Niger saw a military coup that detained President Mohamed Bazoum and announced a change in government.

The coup has been supported by a number of other West African countries, also ruled by rebel soldiers.

On Sunday ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger and said if Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.

Ajala says that would have consequences for the entire continent.

It's becoming a trend whereby some of the countries in West Africa are now falling into the hands of the military, this should be cause for concern for countries in Africa, not just West Africa. Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations - Leeds Beckett University

Last night, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali supported Niger and directly came out and said any attack on Niger would be a direct attack on Mali and Burkina Faso. Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations - Leeds Beckett University

"It's turning really ugly now" says Ajala.

Meanwhile, evacuations have begun of Europeans in Niger. France, Italy and Spain all announced evacuations from the West African country this week.

France also said it would intervene in the event its interests in Niger are kept by the military.

France has had a military presence , along with the US, in Niger for a very long time...they would not want to just allow these businesses to close overnight without any form of resistance. Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations - Leeds Beckett University

